An attorney for a 74-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of kicking a suspected Mall of Louisiana shoplifter in the face while she was held down by security personnel entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Monday.

Frank Lamb was charged last month with simple battery, a misdemeanor, by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office. His next court date is a Dec. 16 status hearing.

+2 Man seen kicking suspected Mall of Louisiana shoplifter to be formally charged, EBR district attorney says A Baton Rouge man captured on video kicking a suspected Mall of Louisiana shoplifter while security officers held her down on the ground will …

Latonya G. Hamilton, the Baton Rouge woman allegedly kicked by Lamb in a Feb. 14 incident captured on video, was charged by prosecutors in July with theft, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, and resisting an officer.

Hamilton, 49, pleaded not guilty earlier this month. Her trial is scheduled for Dec. 16.

The viral video that shows Lamb kicking Hamilton in the mall parking lot was taken by a passerby. Lamb later told deputies he was "only trying to help" and said he used his foot to try to move Hamilton's hands away, an arrest report says. Lamb said he had consumed four whiskey-based drinks before the incident.

+2 Viral video shows man, now facing battery count, appearing to kick Macy's shoplifter An incident involving a suspected shoplifter at the Mall of Louisiana led to the arrest of 73-year-old Baton Rouge man after a video taken by …

Hamilton told sheriff's deputies the man screamed obscenities at her before kicking her. Deputies wrote in Lamb's arrest report that Hamilton had a swollen and black left eye.

Lamb is represented by lawyer John McLindon. The local public defenders office represents Hamilton.