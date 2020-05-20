A second former employee of the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's office is accusing its chief deputy of sexual harassment.

And like the first lawsuit filed in January by Barbara Bracken, the latest suit filed May 13 by Damita Lewis alleges longtime Clerk of Court Doug Welborn did nothing to stop the alleged harassing behavior.

Both former deputy clerks are seeking monetary damages, claiming they were suspended and ultimately fired after reporting Greg Brown's alleged sexual advances to a supervisor.

The lawsuits name Welborn as the sole defendant because he was the former clerks' employer. Title VII, the federal law under which the lawsuits were filed, protects employees against discrimination by employers based on race, color, national origin, sex and religion.

Saying she was sexually harassed at work, a fired clerk is suing the Baton Rouge Clerk of Court A former deputy clerk for the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office has filed suit against her former employer, alleging she was sex…

Brown has denied sexually harassing or retaliating against any employees.

An attorney for Welborn said Wednesday that the clerk of court "did nothing wrong and, therefore, will vigorously defend the allegations."

New Orleans lawyer Renee Culotta added in a written statement that Welborn does not tolerate any form of discrimination, harassment or retaliation.

Lewis says in her lawsuit she was hired in 2010 and that Brown's "unwelcome sexual harassment" began in 2012.

Lewis claims Brown's "repeated sexual advances" toward her included requiring her to meet with him in his office alone; discussing his sexual history, sexual preferences, and sexual relationships; "propositioning her to have sex and/or a sexual relationship with him"; commenting on her body and sex "in a threatening, harassing, and sexually charged manner'; and touching her back and buttock in a sexually charged manner.

Lewis' suit says she reported Brown's sexual harassment to her supervisor in April 2019, was suspended in June of that year and fired the following month.

Culotta said Wednesday that Lewis did not report any allegations of harassment or retaliation while employed by Welborn. She added that Lewis was terminated "for a legitimate reason" after an independent investigation revealed she violated Clerk of Court policies dealing with outside employment, conflicts of interest, and attendance and timekeeping.

Welborn's July 19 termination letter to Lewis says she engaged in "gross misconduct" by conducting private notarial services on Clerk of Court premises and on Clerk of Court time.

Lewis' suit alleges she was falsely accused of policy violations.

Baton Rouge lawyer Jill Craft, who represents Lewis and Bracken, said Tuesday that Lewis had been employed by the Clerk of Court's Office for nearly 10 years "with a spotless record."

Lewis contends the reason given for her termination was a pretext for retaliation.

"The legal protections against retaliation exist to insure that all employees can report and oppose that which an employee reasonably believes to have been unlawful harassment and discrimination in the workplace," Craft said.

"The reason for anti-retaliation protection is simple. It is to protect those who are courageous enough to stand up, often at his or her peril, and thereby send the clear message to employers their behavior will not be tolerated," she added.

Bracken likewise alleges Brown made repeated sexual advances toward her while he was her supervisor, starting soon after she was hired in 2012. Bracken's lawsuit claims Brown would direct her to come to his office, where he propositioned her, commented on her body and discussed “his sexual history, sexual preferences and sexual relationships.” She was fired in 2018.

In a statement given after Bracken's lawsuit was filed, Culotta said Brown denies sexually harassing or retaliating against any employees.

Culotta said Bracken was suspended and later terminated after several violations of agency policy. She said Bracken didn’t accuse Brown of sexual harassment until after she was fired.

Brown has worked at the Clerk's Office since 2003, and has been chief deputy since October 2009.

Lewis' lawsuit has been assigned to state District Judge Trudy White. Bracken's suit is assigned to state District Judge Don Johnson.