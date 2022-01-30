Four months after his cousin pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 30-year prison term, a man who worked for a Highland Road couple will go on trial Monday in their 2015 beating, robbing, kidnapping and murder.

Ernesto Llerena Alonso faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70.

Alonso, 48, did landscaping work for the couple and lived on other property owned by them.

His cousin, Frank Garcia, 54, of Hollywood, Florida, faced the same first-degree murder charges but pleaded guilty Sept. 29 — moments after a jury was sworn in — to manslaughter counts and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

The victims' bodies were found Oct. 19, 2015, in the back seat of their red pickup at a Hammond gas station near Interstate 12. They had been strangled with zip ties.

Alonso's white pickup was captured on surveillance video as it followed the couple’s vehicle into the Petro truck stop, authorities have said. Alonso’s truck was later discovered at Garcia's home in Florida.

Authorities have said the Duplantiers were robbed, beaten and killed in their Highland Road home, where they lived almost all of their 48 years of marriage.

The Duplantiers were reported missing by worried family members who hadn’t had contact with them for more than a day. Baton Rouge police officers conducted a welfare check and found the door open to the couple’s Highland Road home. They and their red pickup were missing.

A safe inside the Duplantier home was found open, with cash missing, authorities have said. Blood was located in several rooms. Authorities believe Alonso and Garcia entered the couple's home and beat them to get the information needed to open the safe.

At Garcia's guilty plea hearing and sentencing, Prosecutor Dana Cummings revealed that $160,000 in cash, believed to have been stolen from the Duplantier home, as well as valuable coins and jewelry belonging to the couple, was found at Garcia’s home in Florida.

After Garcia pleaded guilty, Alonso's attorney, Dwight Doskey, said Alonso contends that "his limited participation came only after Frank’s actions surprised him, and then Frank threatened the lives of Ernesto and his family."

In the event the defense makes that argument to the jury, Cummings filed a motion Friday asking for a special jury instruction that the defense of coercion is not available to a defendant charged with murder in Louisiana.

Garcia's plea agreement with the state does not require him to testify against Alonso.

Court documents say the residence of another man was searched by authorities. Baton Rouge police detective Zac Woodring could not remember the circumstances surrounding the search of that residence, but thought the man's name may have come up because of reports he had missing coins from the safe.

A state appeals court ruled in 2020 that Alonso and Garcia could receive a fair trial in East Baton Rouge Parish. The appellate court reversed state District Judge Trudy White, who had decided in 2019 that East Baton Rouge jurors should not hear the case.

Prosecutors announced in 2016 they would not seek the death penalty against either man after discussions with the victims' families.

State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts will preside over Alonso's trial.