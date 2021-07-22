In the latest chapter of Baton Rouge rap drama, two local rappers were arrested this week in Miami after federal agents searched a south Florida house belonging to Fredo Bang and arrested his associate, Lit Yoshi, who was already out on $1.82 million bond and now faces additional charges stemming from yet another gang shooting.

The raid came after investigators linked Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, to an April 2020 shooting in Slidell — and several months after a Baton Rouge judge told him to stop treating his house arrest as a "paid vacation" in south Florida.

Edwards, 22, was already facing seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in Baton Rouge. His existing charges stemmed from two shootings that detectives attributed to a simmering feud between rival Baton Rouge record labels. Edwards moved to Florida after posting $1.82 million bond last August, a move the judge called prudent for his safety.

He was living in Miami with Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Givens. Both young men have established themselves as relatively successful rappers and are members of the Top Boy Gorilla gang, which goes by TBG.

+5 Lit Yoshi's attempted murder trial can include Miami shooting that targeted NBA YoungBoy, judge says When Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi is tried on attempted murder counts stemming from two shootings in the city last year, a jury can hear about…

Givens was on parole after pleading guilty to illegal use of weapons and simple criminal damage to property following a 2015 shooting outside a Baton Rouge apartment complex. He was arrested Thursday on a parole violation after police and federal agents found firearms inside his house and a stolen car outside, his attorney confirmed.

Law enforcement officials had previously announced they were investigating Givens and Edwards in connection with a May 2019 shooting in Miami targeting NBA YoungBoy, founder of a rival rap gang. Neither has been charged in that case.

Ron Haley, the attorney representing both Givens and Edwards, said he hopes Givens will be released from jail soon because the guns were registered to his security guards and the stolen car was not his.

Haley said he has serious concerns about how law enforcement handled the situation. He said officers showed up at the house to arrest Edwards on the new charges, then used that occasion as an excuse to search the property. Haley added that Edwards has been compliant with his bond conditions and his whereabouts were no secret, so authorities could have notified him about the new warrant and asked him to turn himself in.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"The aggressive manner in which agents entered into the home of Mr. Givens — with smoke bombs, armed with assault rifles and tactical gear — could have easily been avoided," Haley said. "Instead, his property was damaged, and his house was left a wreck."

It appears the search was conducted as part of a larger investigation into the TBG gang.

+2 Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi told house arrest isn't a 'vacation;' judge lengthens his curfew A Baton Rouge judge refused Monday to revoke or increase a local rapper's $1.82 million bond on seven attempted first-degree murder counts aft…

Edwards was booked into jail as a fugitive and will likely be extradited back to Louisiana in the coming weeks. After learning of his latest arrest, Baton Rouge prosecutors filed a request to revoke bond on Thursday. If granted, that would leave him jailed until his existing charges are resolved.

Edwards had been free since last August, when he posted the exceedingly high $1.82 million bond. The judge set strict conditions of his release, but allowed Edwards to move to Florida for safety reasons, telling him to stay away from Baton Rouge except for family emergencies and court dates.

He was allowed to make music but prohibited from appearing in any music videos, posting on social media and possessing firearms.

Law enforcement officers testified at his bond hearing that the two shootings appeared gang related. Officers described Edwards as a "top enforcer" with the TBG gang that has been feuding with the BBG (Bottom Boy Gorilla) gang, which includes NBA Young Boy and his affiliates. The two Baton Rouge record labels have a long history of deadly violence against each other, dating back to the 2017 slaying of rapper Garrett "Gee Money" Burton, a TBG leader.