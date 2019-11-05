The sentencing of politically connected Mandeville businessman Raymond Reggie, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to wire fraud, has been pushed back to Dec. 17 in Baton Rouge federal court.

Reggie, son of the late Crowley City Court Judge Edmund Reggie and brother-in-law of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20 but his attorney had a conflict with that date.

Reggie was accused by a federal grand jury in 2013 in a multicount $1.2 million fraud and money-laundering scheme, but pleaded guilty in April to a lone wire fraud count that alleged just over $14,000 in illegal conduct.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Reggie to be put on supervised release for three years, with the first two years of that to be home detention. U.S. District Judge John deGravelles could reject the agreement, which would allow Reggie to withdraw his guilty plea. He already has paid $82,000 in restitution as part of the plea agreement.

Reggie originally pleaded guilty in 2014 to five counts of mail fraud and was later sentenced by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to more than 11 years in prison and ordered to make $1.2 million in restitution.

But a New Orleans federal appellate court threw out the plea and sentence in 2016 because Reggie argued he was impaired by a stroke when he entered his guilty plea. Dick recused herself after that ruling. Reggie served nearly a year in prison on that guilty plea.

The long-running case involved Reggie billing a group of south Louisiana automobile dealerships — Super Chevy Dealers of Baton Rouge and Slidell-based Supreme Automotive Group — for advertising purchases he never made.

Reggie, a two-time convicted felon, pleaded guilty in 2005 and was sentenced to a year in prison for bank frauds in the New Orleans area.