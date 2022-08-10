State appellate court judges indicated Wednesday that they are unlikely to upend an upcoming East Baton Rouge school board election while a legal challenge over voting maps plays out.
The Nov. 8 election, however, not a sure thing. A federal court plans to hold a hearing on Aug. 17 in a separate case filed by many of the same plaintiffs that, if successful, could force the cancellation of this fall’s School Board elections.
In a legal twist of fate, the nine School Board seats currently on the Nov. 8 ballot have the same geographic boundaries they’ve had since 2014.
Those maps were taken out of mothballs on June 30 when the three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal disallowed, at least temporarily, two sets of election maps: one approved by the School Board on May 5 and another one implemented because of a June 17 ruling by State District Judge Tarvald Smith.
In so doing, the court set aside more than a year of work to come up with new School Board districts in time for this fall’s election. The tab so far for taxpayers is almost $125,000.
With no new usable maps, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office reverted to the election maps that were used in the 2014 and 2018 elections.
The 1st Circuit could rule in a range of ways, from affirming Judge Smith and thereby reinstating the 11-member plan known as Ware/Collins 1-11 or overturning Smith and restoring the board-approved Plan 22.
It looks like neither of those results are likely — at least not anytime soon.
Celia Cangelosi, an attorney for the Secretary of State, on Wednesday tried to impress upon the three judges that candidates have qualified for this fall’s elections — occurred July 20 to 22 — and any late changes would be highly disruptive. She asked the court to clarify what it would do.
Judge Jewel “Duke” Welch interrupted her.
“As far as what you got to do, you just got to go with what you got,” Welch said, referring to the 2014 maps.
Welch said the panel’s ruling will be narrow and that he’s unlikely to say much more.
Fellow Judge Walter Lanier III echoed Welch.
“It’s like Forrest Gump said, “Well, that’s all I’ve got to say about that,” Lanier said.
The third judge, Allison Penzano, did not discuss the fall elections, but made clear she is looking at the case narrowly.
The legal terrain became smaller recently when the plaintiffs conceded a key point.
The plaintiffs, four Baton Rouge residents led by attorneys Brian Blackwell and James Bullman, agreed that Judge Smith got ahead of himself on June 17 when he issued a final “declaratory” ruling after a hearing on a preliminary injunction rather than waiting to do so after a trial was held. Smith’s final ruling declared Plan 22 “null and avoid” because it split voting precincts when it didn’t have to.
“We agree that the judge should not have entered into a declaratory judgment,” Blackwell told the court Wednesday.
The plaintiffs have already asked Judge Smith to schedule a trial in the case, but Smith has yet to act on their motion.
Their lawsuit centered around a 54-year-old state law that limits the ability of elected officials to split voting precincts when drawing their election maps. While it’s common to split precincts in Louisiana, this law forbids the practice unless the government entity is unable to avoid such splits. Plan 22 split precincts while Ware/Collins 1-11 did not, which the plaintiffs say is proof that it was possible to avoid splitting precincts.
The School Board argued that it was inappropriate to compare Plan 22 to any plan, like the Ware/Collins plan, that changed the number of board members from nine.
Mike Hefner, of Duson, the board-hired demographer, buttressed that argument when he testified June 13 that he didn't think it was possible to avoid splitting precincts if the goal is to stick with nine members. He said that, soon after he was hired last November, he tried and failed to draw a 9-member plan using whole precincts, saying they violated traditional redistricting criteria.
In his June 17 ruling, Judge Smith rejected that argument, zeroing in on the School Board’s failure to say well in advance of a final vote that it wanted to stick with a nine-member board, that it was silent on its preferred size.
On Wednesday, judges Welch and Lanier appeared more sympathetic to the School Board’s argument. They pressed Blackwell on the point.
Blackwell argued that state law required the board to make clear in advance of its May 5 vote to adopt Plan 22 that it actually wanted to stick with nine board members, but it chose not to.
“What they did is they put the public and the demographer in a situation of not knowing what their configuration was going to be,” Blackwell said.
Judge Lanier responded that by that logic all 19 plans the board considered were illegal, including Ware/Collins.
“Your 11-member plan would have not been proper under this procedure,” Lanier said
Blackwell and Bullman are also representing these same four plaintiffs, plus two additional Baton Rouge residents, in the federal litigation being heard Aug. 17 that seeks to throw out the revived 2014 maps. They argue that the maps violate the U.S. Constitution by failing to adhere to the democratic principle of “one man, one vote.”
The plaintiffs, in their suit, highlight how much the parish has changed since those maps were created eight years ago.
In 2014, the nine School Board districts all had about the same number of residents. By 2020, when the U.S. Census was taken, four of the districts had populations way out of whack – they were more than 10% above or below the ideal population of 43,019 residents. Disparities range from +23.7% in District 7 to -16% in District 3.
The plaintiffs say if the Nov. 8 School Board election is not halted citizens of the most affected communities "will be deprived of their clear constitutionally protected right to participate in elections on an equal basis with other citizens in the jurisdiction."