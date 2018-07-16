A Baton Rouge man was not intoxicated, as his attorneys claim, when he confessed in graphic and chilling detail in 2014 to fatally bludgeoning a retired LSU athletics department employee and burying him in a tomato garden, a prosecutor contends in a new court filing.

The filing says Douglas Studeman told police he attacked Chester Oakley with his fist and foot, wrapped duct tape around the 77-year-old man's head to stop him from making noise, tried to cut the victim's throat with a serrated kitchen knife, struck him in the head with a sledgehammer, wrapped him in a bed comforter, buried the body and cleaned the crime scene with bleach.

Studeman, who was briefly Oakley's roommate, also indicated to police that the single sledgehammer blow to the side of Oakley's head caused the man's head to cave in "like a watermelon," East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Jaclyn Chapman says in the court papers filed Friday.

Studeman, 58, appeared in court Monday for a hearing on his motion to suppress, or throw out, his May 20, 2014, confession, a motion the prosecution is fighting. The hearing was delayed until Friday to give the defense more time to locate a key witness.

Studeman's attorneys claim he was under the influence of a drug that acts as a "truth serum" when he spoke with police the same day Oakley's body was discovered in the backyard of Oakley's Alvin Dark Drive home.

The defense alleges another man secretly drugged Studeman shortly before he was arrested and questioned by police. That man is the witness for whom the defense is searching.

Chapman, however, says in her court filing that Studeman showed no signs of intoxication when he spoke to police and his confession was "rational, coherent, and fact-intensive." She said he expressed his desire to "tell the truth."

Studeman told police the slaying occurred May 18, 2014, during an argument, Chapman said in her filing.

"I killed him so I know my life is over," the prosecutor said Studeman told police when they arrested him. She also noted that Studeman's right hand and foot were "massively swollen" due to the fight with Oakley.

Studeman also admitted stealing cash from Oakley's bank account so he could buy a car to get away, Chapman said.

Oakley had opened his home to Studeman in early 2014 in exchange for Studeman helping him with work around the house, police have said.

Studeman is charged with second-degree murder. A conviction on that charge would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. His trial is set to begin July 23. The case is before state District Judge Trudy White.