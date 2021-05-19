A Baton Rouge attorney who has been practicing law since 1991 and has four DWI arrests since 1981 — three of them since 1992 — has been suspended for the third time for professional misconduct.

This time, the Louisiana Supreme Court said Donald Dobbins, who recently ran for a City Court seat, must show "that any alcohol abuse issues have been addressed" before any application for reinstatement will be considered.

The high court on Thursday suspended Dobbins for three years, retroactive to his January 2020 suspension. He was suspended at that time for a year and a day, but as of last week, the justices said he had not been reinstated and remained suspended.

Dobbins was first suspended in 2002 for a year, with six months deferred, followed by one year of probation for commingling and converting client funds, according to the Supreme Court's most recent suspension order.

His 2020 suspension was for failing to provide competent representation to clients; neglecting legal matters; failing to communicate with clients; failing to refund unearned fees and unused costs; failing to properly supervise his non-lawyer staff, resulting in false affidavits being filed in the court record; failing to reduce a contingency fee agreement to writing; forging client signatures on settlement checks; and failing to place disputed funds in his trust account.

The justices last year ordered Dobbins to pay a combined $4,440 in restitution to two former clients.

In suspending Dobbins last week, the Supreme Court said he has been arrested for DWI on multiple occasions and also failed to provide competent representation to a client, neglected a legal matter, failed to adequately communicate with a client, and failed to account for and/or refund an unearned fee.

Dobbins, the court said, denied any misconduct and argued that the formal disciplinary charges should be dismissed or, at most, a public reprimand imposed.

The justices found that a three-year suspension, retroactive to his January 2020 suspension, is an "appropriate sanction." They also ordered him to make full restitution of all unearned fees.

Dobbins could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Dobbins was arrested in 2016 and charged with speeding, reckless operation and DWI -- his fourth DWI arrest since 1981. The charges were dismissed in 2019 because one of the officers could not appear in court when he was scheduled to testify, the high court said.

Following his 2016 arrest, however, Dobbins agreed to be evaluated through the Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program, or JLAP. The results of the evaluation were inconclusive as to whether he could be diagnosed with a substance use disorder, the justices noted, and he was referred for an inpatient multi-disciplinary evaluation at a JLAP-approved facility.

Dobbins "has refused to submit to the inpatient evaluation," the court said.

His 1981 DWI arrest resulted in a guilty plea to that charge the same year, the Supreme Court said. After a 1992 arrest for DWI and careless driving, he pleaded guilty to careless driving, and the DWI charge was dismissed by a prosecutor. DWI and reckless operation charges from a 2010 arrest also were dismissed by a prosecutor in 2014.

Dobbins' 2020 suspension came three weeks after he qualified to run for a vacant Baton Rouge City Court seat. He remained in the race and on the ballot despite the suspension. Johnell Matthews won the seat.