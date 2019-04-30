The oft-delayed trial of two men accused in the 2015 robbery, beating, kidnapping and slaying of a Highland Road couple was pushed back again Tuesday until October.

Frank Garcia, 51, and his cousin, Ernesto Alonso, 45, had been scheduled to stand trial June 17 on first-degree murder charges in the killing of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70.

Lyn Legier, one of Garcia's attorneys, and prosecutor Ron Gathe on Tuesday chose a new trial date of Oct. 7. The case has had five prior trial dates.

Legier said outside the courtroom that the latest delay was caused by a computer glitch that resulted in no one under age 26 serving on an East Baton Rouge Parish jury since 2011. The 19th Judicial District Court announced Monday that the problem has been resolved, and trials that had been on hold since earlier this month will resume May 28.

In the Duplantier case, prosecutors also are appealing state District Judge Trudy White's ruling in March that the high-profile case won't be heard by jurors from East Baton Rouge due to extensive pretrial publicity.

The bodies of Bubbie and Suzy Duplantier were discovered Oct. 19, 2015, in the back seat of their pickup at a Hammond gas station. They had been strangled.

Alonso performed landscaping work for the Duplantiers and lived on other property owned by them. His white pickup was captured on surveillance video as it followed the couple’s truck into the Petro truck stop, authorities have said. Alonso’s truck was later recovered at Garcia’s residence in Hollywood, Florida.

A safe inside the Duplantier home was found open, with cash missing. A large amount of cash and a number of unspecified items believed stolen from the home were found at Garcia’s residence in Florida, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe Alonso and Garcia went into the Duplantier home and beat the couple to obtain information needed to open the safe. Blood was found in several rooms, according to police.

The death penalty is not being sought. That decision was made after discussions with the victims’ families.