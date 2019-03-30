Attorneys for a Baton Rouge woman charged in the fatal 2015 poisoning of her live-in boyfriend are accusing prosecutors of intentionally manipulating the 19th Judicial District Court's criminal case allotment system.

But East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III says that's not true, that his office followed the rules.

Meshell Hale, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Damian Skipper, who died of barium poisoning.

Even though Skipper died June 30, 2015, prosecutor Dana Cummings stated last year in a motion requesting random allotment of the case that the date of the offense "is not determinable." Hale's indictment also states the homicide occurred "on or about May 8, 2015 through June 30, 2015."

Because of the range of time over which the victim was alleged to have been poisoned, the case was randomly allotted to state District Judge Richard Anderson.

But Hale's attorneys, are crying foul, saying it should have been assigned to state District Judge Trudy White, the duty judge on the day Skipper died.

White raised eyebrows during her successful 2014 re-election campaign when she appeared in a video with a man touting her candidacy while wearing an orange prison jumpsuit inside a courtroom.

The man, comedian Jomo Jenkins, stated in the video, "I'm down here at the 19th, but check this out. I ain't gonna be here that long because Judge Trudy White is fixing to send me back home. So, if you want somebody to show you some love, vote for Trudy White …"

White took an unexplained three-month hiatus from late 2016 into early 2017, and a month after returning apologized in writing to her 19th JDC colleagues and the public for appearing in the video.

At it turns out, White is moving to the 19th JDC's civil bench and would not preside over the Hale case even if a judge determines it should have been assigned to her in the first place.

But Hale's lawyers clearly appeared to want White, the duty judge on the date of Skipper's death, be the judge that would handle their client's case.

Hale's attorneys, Joel Porter and former East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor John Russell, argued in a recently filed motion that "since the charge in this case is homicide, the only reasonable date of offense which might be alleged is the date upon which the victim expired — that is, June 30, 2015."

The District Attorney's Office's claim of an indeterminate date of offense "was a blatant misrepresentation of fact and an intentional distortion of what was actually filed into the record by the State," the defense attorneys allege.

Porter and Russell note that the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's report and the Baton Rouge Police Department arrest warrant documents "clearly state that the death of the victim and the alleged offense occurred on June 30, 2015."

"Nothing in the reports and/or documents submitted by either agency … contemplate any uncertainty or equivocation on this point," they argue.

Moore said Thursday the 19th JDC's allotment rules provide that allotment is determined by the dates that offenses were committed, not by the dates murder victims succumb to their injuries.

"The facts in this case indicate that the death of Damian Skipper was caused by barium acetate poisoning that occurred over a period of time," he said. "Although we know the time frame within which the poisoning occurred, the first date that he was poisoned is not determinable."

Moore said the defense claim of allotment manipulation is "totally without merit," noting that the clerk of court handles random allotments, meaning the case could have ended up before any of the 19th JDC's eight criminal judges.

Hale's attorneys, however, claim the state afforded itself a "right of first refusal" as to the case allotment by claiming an indeterminate offense date.

"If it did not like the first criminal section assigned, it could reject that designation and take its chances with a random allotment," Porter and Russell contend.

"These actions amount to an 'actual manipulation' of the allotment procedures by the State and, as such, is a violation of the defendant's due process rights."

In an interview, Porter said "it is absolutely certain" that prosecutors didn't want White on the case.

"That's forum shopping," he said.

Moore flatly denied that accusation and said the case has been properly allotted.

"The facts and jury, not the judge, will determine the outcome of this case," the district attorney said. "The allotment of this case to any appropriate court/judge does not matter to us."

Porter said his sole concern is "protecting the integrity of the system," adding that he has no problem with Anderson.

Hale also is being investigated in the March 2016 death of her husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., 42, of Baton Rouge. His body was burned beyond recognition and found in the rear seat of his charred pickup in New Orleans.

It was initially believed Skipper died of a heart attack and no autopsy was performed, but after Noflin's suspicious death police discovered Hale allegedly researched barium poisoning and bought barium acetate before each man's death.

Skipper's body was then exhumed and it was determined he died of barium poisoning.

Skipper was hospitalized several times with abdominal pain before he died. Noflin became sick with the same symptoms six months after Skipper's death, Hale's arrest warrant says.

Hale collected $10,000 on Skipper's life insurance policy, claiming to be his wife when he died. She was actually married to Noflin at the time, authorities have said. Her attempt to collect $750,000 in life insurance proceeds as Noflin's sole beneficiary is on court-ordered hold.

Hale, formerly of Slaughter, is being held without bail in Skipper's death. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.