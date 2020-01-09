A Port Allen man accused of fatally shooting an LSU post-graduate student working part-time as a gas station clerk was indicted Thursday on murder and other counts.

Antonio D. Watts, 23, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Watts was on parole and had recently failed to show up for scheduled drug treatment when authorities say he shot Md Firoz-Ul-Amin unprovoked and stepped over his body to get cash from the register at Mr. Lucky's Valero Gas Station at 1400 Airline Highway in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has said Watts confessed to the shooting. The killing was captured on store surveillance video.

Firoz-Ul-Amin, 29, of Bangladesh, was studying computer science as a doctoral student and would have graduated with his doctorate from LSU in 2023. He had been planning to return home and get married last month. He planned to bring his bride back to Baton Rouge as he finished his studies.

Watts' case has been assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.