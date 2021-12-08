Some of Judge Beau Higginbotham's 19th Judicial District colleagues "completely ignored" the Baton Rouge court's seniority rule and unlawfully passed him over for a seat on the court's civil bench, his lawyer argued during a hearing Wednesday.

But fellow 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson and attorneys for several other of the court's judges told a retired judge, who was appointed to hear Higginbotham's lawsuit against his colleagues, that the judges who voted against Higginbotham moving from the criminal bench to the civil bench did nothing wrong or illegal.

For the first time in open court, Higginbotham's lawyer and sister, Whitney Higginbotham Greene, suggested that the 19th JDC's vote last December denying his request to move to the civil bench was "personal," but she did not elaborate.

"They took an unlawful vote and leapfrogged over Judge Higginbotham," his sister told retired Judge Emile St. Pierre.

Greene said her brother had the "right" to move to the civil bench based on his overall seniority on the 19th JDC, but "to skip over somebody ... is unlawful."

Don Johnson, whose twin brother Ron Johnson also sits on the 19th JDC and was awarded the civil seat that Higginbotham sought, argued that what Greene called a seniority "rule" of the court is instead a "policy."

"There is no cause of action for seniority," Don Johnson said. "Seniority has always been what the judges say it is."

St. Pierre considered requests by several of Higginbotham's colleagues to throw out the lawsuit he filed against his 14 19th JDC colleagues and three retired 19th JDC judges.

Higginbotham also sued East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn, but St. Pierre recently dismissed Welborn as a defendant.

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in 2014, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in 2019. Both seats are criminal divisions. When longtime 19th JDC civil Judge Janice Clark retired at the end of 2020, Higginbotham claimed he was "next in line" based on seniority to move to the civil bench.

But a majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided he lost his seniority on the court when he switched criminal divisions, and lost his right to lay claim to Clark's old civil seat. Higginbotham claims there was "no gap" in his service on the court and that he has a "rightful claim to the civil bench."

His lawsuit says that at a Dec. 9, 2020, meeting of the 19th JDC judges, he formally moved to be assigned to the civil bench, and Judge William Morvant seconded the motion, but it did not pass. Judge Don Johnson then offered a motion to assign the civil spot to Judge Ron Johnson, and the motion was approved.

Nine of Higginbotham's 19th JDC colleagues told Welborn's office in a Jan. 4 order to allot the civil cases that formerly would have gone to Clark to Judge Ron Johnson, who was elected in 2019. A week later, a second order from 10 of the court's 15 judges informed the clerk's office that Ron Johnson and fellow 19th JDC Judge Kelly Balfour would evenly share those civil cases while also splitting a criminal docket.

Welborn said in a statement Wednesday that his office appreciates being dismissed from the lawsuit and reiterated his position that any relief seeking to enforce the 19th JDC's policies "must surely involve the Judges and should ideally be settled among them."

"We have always been eager to follow the clear guidance and orders of the Court to define our service to them, including assignment and allotment matters like those here in question," he said. "We will follow the decision ultimately rendered in this case and any resulting direction from the Court and look forward to continuing a strong working relationship with all of the 19th JDC Judges."

Beau Higginbotham is the son of former state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham.