Jury trials that have been on hold in East Baton Rouge Parish since earlier this month will resume May 28 now that the parish's jury pool has been updated to include 18- to 25-year-olds, a court administrator said Monday.

A recently discovered computer glitch that had excluded persons under age 26 from serving on East Baton Rouge juries since 2011 caused the local District Attorney's Office to halt jury trials April 18 until the problem was fixed.

All jury trials in East Baton Rouge on hold until maybe summer after major 'glitch' found East Baton Rouge Parish is putting all jury trials on hold — perhaps into June — after the state Supreme Court declared Thursday that the pari…

Ann McCrory, the judicial administrator for the 19th Judicial District Court, said Monday the issue has been remedied.

The current databases of the two sources of East Baton Rouge jurors -- the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the state Office of Voter Registration -- have been added to the existing names in the 19th JDC database to form a new, up-to-date jury pool of more than 545,000 people, she said.

More than 10 percent of those East Baton Rouge residents, or 57,000-plus, are between the ages of 18 and 25, McCrory noted.

"Safeguards have been put in place to monitor the database on a daily basis to prevent the occurrence of any future technological problems," she said.

The 19th JDC jury management office is sending out 10,000 postcards to randomly drawn East Baton Rouge residents in the new, updated database directing them to fill out an online questionnaire, McCrory explained. Once those questionnaires are returned, subpoenas will be sent out to prospective jurors.

"We're kind of starting over," she said.

The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled April 18 in a Caddo Parish capital murder case that East Baton Rouge's jury pool was "improperly constituted" because, since 2011, it has excluded everyone under age 26.

That flaw was revealed during jury selection in Baton Rouge for the Caddo case, which involves the killing of a Shreveport police officer. Jury selection in the trial of the accused killer, Grover Cannon, was moved to East Baton Rouge due to pretrial publicity in the Shreveport area.

During the middle of jury selection in that case, the Supreme Court halted the proceedings and said a jury from a new jury pool that included 18- to 25-year-olds had to be picked.

The jury pool problem, and the Supreme Court ruling, has caused defense attorneys in other cases to seek new trials for clients convicted since 2011.

Last week, state District Judge Richard Anderson rejected the first such challenge filed over East Baton Rouge's jury rolls since the high court ruling. In the case of a 21-year-old man convicted of second-degree murder in February in Baton Rouge, Anderson agreed to delay David Bueso's sentencing until May 24 to give his attorneys time to appeal his ruling.

Judge rejects convicted killer's new trial motion that challenged flawed East Baton Rouge Parish jury pool A district judge Friday rejected the first challenge filed over East Baton Rouge's jury rolls since the state Supreme Court declared them “im…

Bueso faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. His lawyers say the jury that convicted him was devoid of his peers. Bueso was 19 at the time of the killing he was found guilty of committing.

With the East Baton Rouge jury pool glitch fixed, McCrory said she's "still trying to get to the bottom of that."

"What did happen? There's some mystery to it," she said. "We need to see more about what happened."

+2 'I'm kind of baffled': Analysis shows young people excluded from Baton Rouge jury pools When 566 Baton Rouge residents were called up for jury duty last week in a capital murder trial, defense attorneys were quick to spot a racial…

A review of East Baton Rouge jury pool records found that no one born after June 2, 1993, had ever been called to jury service in the parish. The computer glitch rejected periodic updates.