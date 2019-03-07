Xzayvion Riley's mother pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter conspiracy in the 2012 death of her 8-year-old son, who died from an infected ruptured bowel caused by blunt force trauma.

Lavaughn Riley's guilty plea came three months after the boy's father, Michael Anthony Robertson, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and cruelty to a juvenile in return for a 40-year prison term.

State District Judge Don Johnson sentenced the 39-year-old Riley to 20 years in prison, with credit for the more than 6 1/2 years she has been jailed.

Robertson, 52, was Riley's boyfriend at the time of Xzayvion's death in June 2012.

Riley testified against Robertson at a 2014 hearing that Xzayvion feared his father because he would hit and spank the boy to discipline him. Riley also admitted that she had beaten the boy on a previous occasion.

Xzayvion's half-sister told sheriff's deputies that Robertson beat her brother with his fist the day before he died, according to an affidavit of probable cause.