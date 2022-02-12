At every capital murder trial in Louisiana, prospective jurors are questioned extensively about their views on the death penalty before any evidence is presented in the guilt phase of the trial.
Michael Lee Wade, a Baton Rouge man against whom prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty in the fatal 2019 shooting of his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and her 72-year-old grandmother, wants that to change.
His attorneys are claiming that "death-qualifying" a jury before any evidence is even heard causes jurors to believe that "guilt is assured and that all that really matters is the assessment of punishment.”
The lawyers are proposing that state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts dismiss the state’s request for the death penalty.
Alternatively, the attorneys are suggesting that a jury be selected for the guilt phase of his trial without any mention of the death penalty. If, and only if, the jury convicts Wade of first-degree murder, then the jurors would be subjected to another round of questioning in the penalty phase to ensure that they haven’t made up their mind that the death penalty is the only appropriate punishment in the case.
Foxworth-Roberts has scheduled a hearing for April 14.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Thursday his office will "strongly oppose" what he called a meritless motion.
"The current procedure has never been unconstitutional," Moore said. "This proposal cannot work because a juror has to be a death-qualified juror at the outset before the trial and/or penalty phase.
"The same jury is empaneled for both the guilt and sentencing phases and all must be death-qualified jurors, able to consider arguments from both sides and consider either life or death. The proposed procedure in this motion simply does not work," he added.
Wade, 50, is accused of fatally shooting Crista Mae Sudduth, 35; her boyfriend, Ivy Frank, 32; and her grandmother, Ruby White, in White's Palmer Lane home off South Harrell's Ferry Road on June 26, 2019.
Authorities called the killings a "crime of rage." Each victim was shot multiple times.
In capital murder cases, prospective jurors can be constitutionally excluded from service if they could never impose the death penalty, no matter what the facts or circumstances of the case. A potential juror also must be excluded if the juror cannot consider a life sentence or will not give mitigation evidence the appropriate weight.
Wade's attorneys, Kyla Blanchard-Romanach and Michael Fiser, argue in their motion regarding the death penalty that death-qualifying a jury "creates a jury biased in favor of both conviction and death."
"To continue to uphold this process of death-qualifying jurors in order to ensure fairness and impartiality, when the opposite is actually achieved, is to uphold the perverse notion that the means justify the ends," the lawyers contend.
Blanchard-Romanach and Fiser note that the Capital Jury Project has researched the decision-making of actual capital jurors, including those in Louisiana, since 1995. The group's study has shown that the effect of the death-qualification procedure "is to eliminate the presumption of innocence and dilute the prosecution's burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," the attorneys say.
Prospective jurors are instructed that a capital murder defendant is presumed innocent "at the same time as they are asked to imagine that they have just voted him guilty of first degree murder," Wade's lawyers explain.
"Studies of actual jurors show that `once jurors have imagined themselves in the penalty phase of the trial, they may come to assume that (the penalty phase) will occur, and begin to organize subsequent information in a manner consistent with that assumption,'" the attorneys add.
Nearly 40% of the Louisiana jurors studied by the Capital Jury Project admitted they had a preference for death at the end of the guilt phase, even though the law demands that jurors keep an open mind about punishment until the case is submitted to the jury at the conclusion of the penalty phase, Wade's lawyers point out.
"These jurors prejudge the penalty decision during the guilt phase, long before they have even had the opportunity to discuss it with any of their fellow jurors or heard any of the capital defendant's mitigating evidence," they state.
Crista Sudduth lived at her grandmother's home with her 14- and 12-year-old boys, who were inside the residence when the shooting began but fled shortly after midnight and survived the attack by hiding in a backyard shed until officers arrived. The older boy called 911 and relayed identifying information about his mother's ex-boyfriend and his vehicle. The 14-year-old also led his younger brother to safety.
Wade was arrested after a short pursuit from the Palmer Lane home to his home about 3 miles away in the Shenandoah neighborhood. He surrendered there when deputies noticed a handgun on his front passenger seat, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has said.
Wade, who had no history of violence, refused to be interviewed shortly after his arrest because he claimed to have been intoxicated, authorities said.