GONZALES — The ex-girlfriend of a former Ascension Parish sheriff's detective accused of stalking and committing battery against her testified Monday that she and the onetime deputy were trying to reconcile and she wanted a protective order against him removed.

The woman asked Judge Jason Verdigets to lift the order against Timothy G. May so she and May could meet personally and try to restore their relationship without fear of violating his bail conditions.

Among their limitations, the order bars him from being within 100 feet of his ex.

Verdigets, of the 23rd Judicial District, said later that he was likely to grant the request but could not guarantee such an order without first seeing a formal motion and hearing any possible objections from prosecutors.

Verdigets made the announcement after a private sidebar with May's attorney, Hallye Braud, and Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell to learn more, he said, about the order against May following the woman's testimony.

Braswell did not voice any immediate objections in court. A spokesman for Ascension District Attorney Ricky Babin didn't immediately return a call for comment late Monday morning.

The Advocate is not identifying the woman, who was named in open court, as an alleged victim of domestic violence.

May, 44, of Prairieville, was arrested after an alleged domestic dispute with the woman on Jan. 5 and was fired, Sheriff Bobby Webre has said.

May had been with the Sheriff's Office for 21 years. In his last job before being terminated, May investigated property crimes.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said that their investigation following that incident turned up that May and the woman had several previous domestic disputes that had not been reported.

Deputies said at the time that the relationship had ended in October.

May has since been charged by prosecutors on a felony count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and on misdemeanor counts of battery on a dating partner and stalking.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Monday at the Parish Courthouse in Gonzales a short while before the woman testified before Verdigets.

Under questioning Monday, the woman told Verdigets and prosecutors that she was not afraid of May and did not fear for her safety.

Earlier, the woman also said that she was not in a relationship with May currently but wanted to reconcile with him.

May has been out on $25,000 bail since Jan. 6, online jail records say.

In a later interview, Braud said that prosecutors' offices in other parishes often agree to drop domestic charges against a person who has no prior criminal history, if the victim requests it.

Braud said her client has none but prosecutors in Ascension hadn't seem willing so far to drop the counts.