A Romanian national living in New Orleans was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday for ATM skimming around the Baton Rouge area, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced.
Alexandru-Nicusor Nita, 38, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles to pay nearly $150,000 in restitution, Fremin said.
Nita had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Nita installed skimming devices on ATM machines at several financial institutions around the Baton Rouge area and other locations in Louisiana, capturing the financial information of hundreds of ATM customers, Fremin stated.
The stolen bank account information was then encoded onto blank debit cards and gift cards.
Nita also installed overhead cameras on ATM machines to capture customers' personal identification numbers. The debit and gift cards were then used by others to make unauthorized withdrawals from victims' bank accounts, Fremin added.