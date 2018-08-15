A grand jury charged a 31-year-old Baton Rouge man Wednesday in the rape of a 5-year-old girl.

Lenard Taylor, of 4343 Denham St., was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on two counts of first-degree rape and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Taylor is accused of forcing the girl to perform oral sex on him multiple times, police have said. The child told police that Taylor asked her not to tell anyone what had happened.

The victim told police Taylor had done "bad stuff" to her — once while she was watching television in her mother's room and another time when she was in the car with him on the way to the grocery store, an arrest warrant states.

A first-degree rape conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Lou Daniel.