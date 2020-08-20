[x/kpk]A Baton Rouge man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2018 was convicted Thursday in the first jury trial at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse since March, when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Thomas James Green Jr., 61, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, a crime that carries up to 50 years in prison.

Ad hoc Judge Raymond Bigelow, a retired Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge, set Green's sentencing for Oct. 6.

Green was convicted of beating his former girlfriend with a chain wrapped around his hand the night of Jan. 9, 2018, on Stanford Avenue.

The woman told police that Green approached her from some bushes after she got out of her car and told her, "B****, I'm going to kill you," an arrest warrant states.

"She thought she was going to die. She started screaming," prosecutor Melanie Fields argued Thursday to the jury of nine women and three men.

The victim said Green hit her in the face several times with the chain, causing a laceration to her head that required two staples to close, according to the warrant.

Hafiz Falomi, one of Green's attorneys, argued to the jury that the state failed to prove the required specific intent to kill.

Green also was accused of threatening on Christmas Eve 2017 to burn down a Mills Avenue apartment that the two once shared, but he was acquitted on that charge Thursday.

The jurors, who wore masks during the trial and were socially distanced in the courtroom, deliberated for about three hours.

Bigelow presided over the case because it had initially been assigned to a criminal court judge who has since moved to a civil court.