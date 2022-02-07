A Baton Rouge mother and her live-in boyfriend pleaded not guilty Monday in the September slaying of her 2-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in a wooded area in Mississippi after the woman reported her missing.

Lanaya Cardwell, 24, and Phillip Gardner, 30, were indicted Jan. 27 on second-degree murder charges in the killing of Nevaeh Allen. Gardner also was charged with obstruction of justice.

Cardwell initially told authorities the girl disappeared from her family’s Belaire neighborhood apartment after her boyfriend set her down for a nap. A high-profile search ensued, spanning two states and involving nearly a dozen law enforcement units, including the FBI.

Days later, however, authorities discovered the child's remains in the remote Logtown area of Hancock, Mississippi, buried beneath trees by the bank of the Pearl River.

According to police, Cardwell admitted she punched the girl in the torso on Sept. 24 after she caught her playing with her last pair of contact lenses, causing her to hit her head on a bathroom cabinet. Then, after Gardner was unable to wake her from a nap later that morning, he put the girl in a suitcase and drove her, along with a 3-year-old sibling, across state lines to dispose of her body.

Gardner told police he tried to resuscitate the girl, and, when his attempts failed, he admitted to placing Nevaeh in the suitcase, driving to Mississippi and placing her in a “makeshift grave deep in the woods.”

Cardwell and Gardner appeared separately Monday before state District Judge Fred Crifasi.