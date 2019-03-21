A jury Thursday convicted a Baton Rouge man in what a prosecutor called the "execution"-style slaying of a 29-year-old man on La Annie Drive in 2014.

Demond Bessie, 28, faces a mandatory term of life in prison for second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Elbert Bertran Marshall when state District Judge Lou Daniel sentences him March 28.

Steaphon Harris, 29, who prosecutors said ordered the killing, pleaded guilty in 2017 to manslaughter in exchange for a 33-year prison sentence. He had been charged with second-degree murder.

Bessie was the accused triggerman in the slaying of Marshall, who was shot four times while walking to his car in a parking lot on La Annie Drive on May 1, 2014.

Bessie also was booked that year in the July 9, 2014, shooting death of 29-year-old Major Brown, but he was never formally charged in that case.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson argued to the jury Thursday that Harris coordinated with Bessie to "execute" Marshall.

"This was a planned execution," she said.

Harris' cellphone showed he was in constant back-and-forth contact with Bessie — referred to in texts between the two men as "mond" — until about 30 minutes before the 2 a.m. killing, Johnson said. She said Harris was with Marshall at the murder scene.

In a 1:23 a.m. text that the prosecutor showed the jury, "mond" asked Harris, "What y'all in?" Harris replied two minutes later, "Lil hatch back new car ... it's pulled straight back." At 1:26 a.m., "mond" texts, "I'm bout to leave my phone so tell me where exactly." Harris answered at 1:29 a.m., "second driveway La Anna." Harris sends a final text two minutes later saying, "Hurry up cuz I think we bout to go."

Johnson said Bessie "stalked" and "ambushed" Marshall, a father of two daughters.

Bessie's attorney, Gail Ray, argued that authorities had no gun, DNA or fingerprints linking him to the killing.

"This is a case built entirely on circumstantial evidence," she said. "It's not enough evidence."

Harris, who was called by the prosecution to testify at the trial Wednesday, denied that Bessie was involved in the slaying.

"How can you have proof beyond a reasonable doubt when their witness says it was not him?" Ray asked the jury rhetorically.

Johnson said Harris lied in an attempt to cover up for his friend and to save his own skin in prison by not being labeled a snitch.

"He did lie yesterday," the prosecutor acknowledged to the jury. "He had nothing to lose by lying."

The jury of seven women and 5 men deliberated for an hour.