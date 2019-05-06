A 64-year-old Port Vincent man admitted Monday that he sexually abused a mentally disabled girl in East Baton Rouge Parish and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Craig Joseph Madere pleaded guilty before state District Judge Beau Higginbotham to sexual battery and attempted molestation of a juvenile.

Madere also has a pending sexual assault charge in Livingston Parish involving a victim under the age of 12.

In the East Baton Rouge case, Madere was accused of sexually abusing a mentally disabled girl beginning when she was 9 years old.

In a victim impact statement given Monday in Higginbotham's courtroom, the girl said, "I'm very upset that you did this to me. You made me lose my trust. You destroyed my childhood."

A Baton Rouge police report says Madere fondled and groped the girl over the course of several encounters in East Baton Rouge and in other jurisdictions beginning in 2011. She told detectives that Madere sexually assaulted her at two different homes and behind a restaurant in Baton Rouge between 2011 and 2014, the report states.