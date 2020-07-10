Suspected Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason, who is accused of fatally shooting two black men two days apart in 2017 and also firing shots into the home of the only black family on the block where he lived, is due in court Aug. 6 for a sanity hearing.

At the request of Gleason's attorney, a state judge in February appointed two doctors to examine Gleason and report back on whether he was sane at the time of the alleged crimes and whether he is currently mentally competent.

The sanity hearing was originally scheduled to take place in late June, but one of the doctors told state District Judge Beau Higginbotham he needed more time to complete his evaluation. The other doctor was set to examine Gleason on July 7.

Gleason, 26, who is white, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 12, 2017, killing of Bruce Cofield, and first-degree murder in the Sept. 14, 2017, slaying of Donald Smart.

Cofield, 59, was shot as he sat at a bus stop on Florida Street near South Acadian Thruway. Smart, 49, was killed at the Alaska Street BREC park while walking to his overnight shift at Louie's Cafe.

Gleason also is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from a Sept. 11, 2017, incident in which he allegedly fired several shots into the home of the only black family on the Sandy Ridge Drive block where he lived with his parents. Two men were inside but not injured.

He does not have a trial date.

Authorities have said the three nighttime shootings were apparently random and possibly racially motivated.

Gleason is linked to Cofield's killing and the nonfatal shooting through DNA evidence, and to both fatal shootings and the nonfatal incident through ballistics evidence, authorities have said.

Gleason's former attorney, Chris Alexander, was suspended in January on an interim basis by the state Supreme Court as a result of Alexander's December arrest in Livingston Parish for allegedly fraudulently filing court documents to get a client out of jail.

Gleason is now represented by AshlyEarl.

Prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty after consulting with Smart's family. Gleason would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Second-degree murder also carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

