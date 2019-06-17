The former warden of a Louisiana state prison in Cottonport, along with his ex-wife, who served as the prison's former business manager, were sentenced Monday federal prison for their role in an extensive trail of fraudulent purchases made with public dollars.

Nate Cain, the former warden of Avoyelles Correctional Center, now Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, was sentenced to 38 months on each of the two counts of federal wire fraud to which he had pleaded guilty in March. Cain entered his plea after almost three full days of testimony at a trial dominated by damaging details and stories from his former employees and investigators about his misuse of state credit cards. Cain initially faced 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to committee wire fraud; he pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud related to gun purchases made with public funds for his personal use.

Tonia Bandy, his ex-wife, was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Bandy had entered a guilty plea months before Cain's trial and had been set to testify against him just before he entered his guilty plea. She had also been charged with 17 counts of wire fraud and the one conspiracy charge.

U.S. District Court Judge Dee D. Drell, of the Western District of Louisiana, also ordered the pair to make more than $42,000 in restitution to the state.

Prosecutors had argued Cain and Bandy had spent as much as $150,000 in prison funds for personal purchases — from flat screen TVs and Yeti coolers to toilet paper and coffee, as well as construction supplies used to quietly build a new home on prison property — while shielding the fraudulent transactions from any state oversight.

Cain is the eldest son of legendary jailer Burl Cain, who himself was forced to step down in late 2015 from his longtime perch running the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola amid allegations of nepotism.

The younger Cain resigned months later, amid investigations into his questionable purchases and other alleged misconduct at his prison, citing his health. Bandy, then still his wife, resigned at the same time, saying she was going to care for her husband, who she said suffered from a medical condition. The two divorced shortly afterward.