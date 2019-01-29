Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was ordered held without bail Tuesday for violating a protective order that barred him from having any contact with a woman he's accused of beating several times in 2017 and last year.

Davis, 22, is charged with several felonies, including second-degree battery and battery involving strangulation of a dating partner. He also is charged with several misdemeanors, including violation of a protective order.

+7 Former LSU football player Drake Davis accused of protective order violation in ongoing abuse case Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis has been arrested again and accused of violating a protective order directing him to avoid contact with h…

The alleged victim is Davis' girlfriend.

Davis was previously under house arrest.

His attorney, Marci Blaize, argued Tuesday to state District Judge Richard Anderson that Davis is not a danger to the woman or anyone in the community, and that the woman does not fear Davis.

Prosecutor Melanie Fields, however, expressed concern to the judge that Davis' contact with the victim could escalate into something physical.

Suspended LSU WR Drake Davis again arrested, accused of beating ex while out on bond Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was again arrested Sunday and accused of beating his former girlfriend — the second time in a month he…

Davis assured Anderson that he has no intention of harming or hurting her.

Davis was accused in August of punching and grabbing his girlfriend by the throat multiple times between April 2017 and June 2018. He was arrested again in September and accused of beating her on another occasion, leaving her with a black eye.

Davis was suspended from the LSU football team in August and later resigned from the university.