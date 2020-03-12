A 15-year-old Baton Rouge boy accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-woman during a botched Dec. 30 burglary at her home near Tiger Bend and Antioch roads was indicted on a second-degree murder charge Thursday.

Xavier Cade, of 1520 Curtis St., faces a minimum sentence of life in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years if he's convicted as charged in the nighttime slaying of Angela Haymon, a wife and great-grandmother.

"My office has met with the Haymon family and will continue to do so," East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said after the grand jury. "We will also meet with the defendant's attorney and we will receive and review any and all information that we are provided to reach a fair and just resolution to this tragedy."

Cade, who will be tried in state district court, is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility. Moore said no decision has been made on whether to request that he be transferred to Parish Prison. The local public defenders office, which represents Cade, had no comment on the indictment.

Cade's 16-year-old brother, Jerome Cade, is accused of taking part in the burglary at Haymon's residence and also is being held in juvenile custody. A juvenile court judge last month found probable cause only for an attempted burglary charge against Jerome Cade.

That finding doesn't preclude Moore's office from trying to prosecute Jerome Cade in district court on more serious charges.

"We will wait on further testing of evidence before making a final decision," the district attorney said.

Haymon was checking out a noise under her carport on Morel Avenue in the Antioch Villa subdivision when she was allegedly shot to death by Xavier Cade. She was shot in the chest.

Her husband heard the gunfire from inside the house, went outside to confront the teens and shot Xavier Cade in the back while Cade was fleeing the scene. Cade got help from a neighbor and was hospitalized, then arrested after undergoing surgery.

During a juvenile court hearing last month, it was disclosed that a hunting rifle used in the fatal shooting had been stolen one week earlier from a vehicle parked right across the street from Haymon's house.

Items associated with the rifle were later found in the brothers' shared bedroom, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detective testified. Their family lives just around the corner from where the shooting occurred.

Xavier Cade told his mother he was trying to break into cars when the deadly confrontation occurred, testimony at the hearing revealed. Octavia Cade said Xavier told her he was under the carport when the victim came out of the house yelling for the boys to leave and then grabbed the rifle he was holding, causing the weapon to go off in the process.

Octavia Cade also testified that Xavier told her after the shooting that he "just wanted a car." She acknowledged he had taken her car without permission multiple times in the past. She also said he had no history of violence.

Octavia Cade said Haymon's retired husband was her co-worker. She described him and his family as "wonderful people."

East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover determined last month that probable cause existed against both Cade brothers: second-degree murder for Xavier, and attempted burglary for Jerome.

Xavier had been arrested on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, and Jerome on counts of principal to both first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Xavier's case has been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.