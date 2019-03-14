A Baton Rouge man was indicted Thursday in the fatal Dec. 2 shooting of a 27-year-old man who lived on his street.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Curtis Holland, 25, of 4725 Stearns St., with second-degree murder in the killing of Jordan Spears, of 5161 Stearns.

Holland told police he shot Spears as the two grappled over a gun, according to an arrest warrant. Holland said he had gone to Spears' home with a gun and asked him to return an item that Holland claimed Spears stole from him, the warrant says.

Holland told police Spears gave him $80, then tried to grab his gun. Holland said he shot Spears once, then shot him several times in the head, the warrant adds.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Lou Daniel.