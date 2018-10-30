A Baton Rouge man who turned a $4,000 profit from inside information he received before the Shaw Group was acquired by Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. for $3 billion was sentenced Tuesday to 16 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.

Salvador Joseph Russo III, 35, was convicted in May of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit the same. Also found guilty then were former Shaw Group employee Kelly Liu, who was Russo's girlfriend, and Morgan City businessman Victory Ho.

Ho, 39, was sentenced last week to 32 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit more than $300,000 he made through insider trading. Liu, 32, of Baton Rouge, has not been sentenced.

Liu obtained inside information before the 2012 public announcement about the acquisition and passed the information to Ho, through another individual, and to Russo for their use in trading Shaw securities, Fremin said.

Scott David Zeringue, a former Shaw Group executive, pleaded guilty in 2014 to securities fraud conspiracy and was put on probation for three years and ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution.

Zeringue testified last year against his brother-in-law, Ruston dentist Jesse H. Roberts III, who was acquitted of securities fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors alleged Roberts turned a $700,000 profit from confidential information that Zeringue said he passed on to his brother-in-law.