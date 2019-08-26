One of two men accused of sexually assaulting a Baton Rouge woman in 1995 after allegedly giving her a choice to either be raped "or die" has been convicted.

Allen G. Causey, 42, of Gonzales, was found guilty by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury Friday of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He faces an automatic sentence of life in prison.

The second defendant in the case, Leighton T. Hills, 42, of Baton Rouge, recently pleaded guilty to forcible rape and will be sentenced Oct. 2.

DNA evidence linked both men to the crimes, authorities said. They were arrested and indicted in 2016.

Causey and Hills were accused of driving up to the woman as she walked along South Choctaw Drive on April 14, 1995, and offering her a ride, a police report stated. She initially turned their offer down, but after driving past her several times, she accepted their second offer.

Once in the car, the men drove past the woman’s street, and when she asked where they were taking her, one of the men held a sharp metal object against her neck and said, “She didn’t think she was going to get a free ride without giving up something,” the report said.

She was given a choice to be raped “or die,” the report added.

The men allegedly drove her to a gravel road, demanded her money, stole her watch and raped her in the back seat. Afterward, they started choking her, and she passed out, eventually waking up near a ditch on the roadside, the report said.

Hills was serving a 40-year prison term at the time of his arrest. He had been convicted on attempted second-degree murder in 2001 and was sentenced as a habitual offender.