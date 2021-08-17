The jury trial for a former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy accused of sex crimes against children and others will be held next year.
Dennis Perkins will go to trial May 9, 2022, his attorney said. A pre-trial hearing will be held Dec. 9.
Perkins' July trial was delayed after his lawyer, Jarrett Ambeau, was scheduled to represent a woman in a murder trial in a different parish on the same day.
Ambeau added that on Tuesday the court ordered their motion for supplemental discovery — a list of evidence against his client in the state’s possession.
“The court ordered the list, we’re going to go in about a week and examine the evidence,” he said.
Perkins, 45, and ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, 36, together face 150 felony charges alleging rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and tainting pastries that children later ate at school. Their alleged victims include two children, two adults and a dog.
Their cases were severed earlier this year.