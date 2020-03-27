A Baton Rouge woman awaiting trial in the fatal 2015 poisoning of her boyfriend would be prejudiced if the jury was allowed to hear the state's contention that she's also responsible for her husband's mysterious 2016 death in New Orleans, her attorneys claim.

Meshell Hale, 52, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 2015 death of Damian Skipper in Baton Rouge, but hasn't been charged in the March 2016 death of Arthur Noflin Jr.

Prosecutor Dana Cummings filed a motion last fall asking for permission to introduce evidence of Noflin's death when Hale is tried in the death of Skipper.

State District Judge Richard Anderson held a hearing on Cummings' request in January, then allowed each side to file post-hearing memorandums.

Cummings filed hers last month, arguing that evidence relating to Noflin's death would be offered to prove motive "because in both murders Meshell Hale financially benefited from the victim's deaths." She also said the murders of Skipper and Noflin are "completely intertwined."

Hale's attorneys, John Russell and Joel Porter, filed their memorandum earlier this month, noting that the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office hasn't ruled Noflin's death a homicide.

Noflin, 42, was found dead March 18, 2016, inside his burned truck in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward. His body was charred. It was found on the floorboard behind the first row of seats.

The cause and manner of his death remain unclassified. An autopsy on Noflin’s body showed no signs of trauma and determined he did not inhale any smoke, meaning he was dead before his body was burned.

"The state's attempt to `bootstrap' the facts of the Noflin case into the defendant's trial will serve only to prejudice the defendant and confuse the jury," Russell and Porter argue in their filing.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Friday he believes the state has met its burden of demonstrating that the evidence relating to Noflin's death is relevant and is not being offered to attack Hale's character.

But Russell and Porter say the facts offered by the state in Noflin's death are "wholly circumstantial" and fail to show any direct connection between Hale and the death of Noflin.

Skipper, 41, died June 30, 2015, after being treated for extreme abdominal pain and related symptoms the week prior to his death. It was believed he died of a heart attack, and he was buried without an autopsy.

The cause of Skipper's death, barium poisoning, was determined only after his body was exhumed following Noflin's death.

After Skipper died, Hale claimed she and Skipper were married and ultimately collected $10,000 in life insurance proceeds, Cummings has stated in court documents.

Investigators learned that the month after Skipper died, Noflin's will was changed to make Hale the sole beneficiary of a $750,000 payoff, Cummings has said. That life insurance payout has been put on hold by a judge until the criminal proceedings against Hale are completed.

Detectives also learned that Noflin was at Hale's Stoney Creek Avenue residence in Baton Rouge the day of his death. They also learned his truck passed a license plate reader on Interstate 10 East in LaPlace less than two hours before the vehicle was found, Cummings has said in court documents.

A Jeep Patriot traveling two seconds behind Noflin's truck was rented by Nina Alexander, who was in a domestic relationship with Hale's daughter, Dominique Hale, the documents state.

Russell and Porter argue there is no direct evidence to suggest that Noflin did not drive his own vehicle to New Orleans, or that he did not come in contact with any number of people once in that city.

Investigators have been looking at Dominique Hale and Alexander in connection with the possible dumping of Noflin’s body and truck, court records indicate.

A New Orleans police detective testified in January that Meshell Hale purchased barium acetate three times: twice in 2015 before Skipper died and once in 2016 before Noflin's death. Cummings has disclosed that Hale researched barium acetate on her computer.

Russell and Porter argue there is a "natural disconnect" between a computer keyboard and the user, meaning "there is no way to be sure who is actually typing on the keyboard at the moment in question."

Noflin was hospitalized twice after Skipper's death with the identical symptoms experienced by Skipper during the week prior to his death, Cummings has said.

Hale, who is being held without bail in the Skipper case, remains under investigation in Noflin's death. Prosecutors are pursuing a life prison sentence rather than the death penalty.

