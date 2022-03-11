LSU does not have to turn over internal documents regarding embattled head basketball coach Will Wade to lawyers for fired assistant football coach James Cregg, a judge ruled Friday as clouds of uncertainty hover over both programs.
State District Judge Wilson Fields' ruling came three days after news broke that LSU had received a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to potential violations in both the men’s basketball program under Wade and the football program. LSU says Cregg has committed "blatant violations" of NCAA rules, and Cregg wants to look at Wade's records to support his argument that LSU is handling the two men's problems differently.
Wade's basketball team is currently taking part in the SEC basketball tournament and is considered a lock for the upcoming NCAA tournament.
Cregg, who was fired last year from his position as offensive line coach and is suing LSU for alleged breach of contract, claims LSU treated him in a "drastically different" way than it has treated Wade.
Cregg's attorneys asked the courts to force LSU to turn over internal documents about Wade's case. LSU argues the records are irrelevant, since they don't involve Cregg. But Cregg's lawyers argue they could show LSU administrators going easy on Wade while cracking down on Cregg.
Fields ruled from the bench Friday that because Cregg is alleging that LSU violated his contract, the case boils down to whether the university had cause or not to terminate his employment.
LSU has said in court documents that Cregg was fired for what the school called "blatant violations" of NCAA rules. LSU said Cregg admitted to breaking a rule banning in-person contact with potential student athletes and gifting LSU gear to a recruiting prospect during an NCAA "dead period."
Cregg contends the NCAA never sanctioned him and accuses LSU of digging up an excuse to fire him so they could hire a replacement they wanted without paying him under the conditions of his contract.
Robb Campbell, one of Cregg's lawyers, said after Fields' ruling that discovery issues are within the discretion of the judge.
"This doesn't change the fact that LSU botched Coach Cregg's termination," Campbell said. "We will prove that LSU's due process is a sham."
LSU's lawyers declined comment outside the judge's courtroom.
Fields had held a hearing in the Cregg case Monday, and the following day news broke of the notice of allegations from the Complex Case Unit, a part of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) that has handled LSU’s infractions case since September 2020.
The notice marked a significant step in the lengthy probe. Details of the allegations have not been revealed.
If the notice of allegations includes major violations, Wade could be fired with cause as part of a 2019 amendment to his contract.
LSU said Wednesday it is unable to comment on any aspect of the ongoing case but will continue to cooperate fully with the IARP.
The university has several weeks to respond to the notice. Once the IARP responds again, it will schedule a hearing, a process that could take months. The IARP’s final ruling cannot be appealed.
The investigation was sparked when FBI wiretaps in 2017 caught Wade discussing with middleman Christian Dawkins a "strong-ass offer" he made for recruit Javonte Smart, who played three years for LSU. Dawkins is serving an 18-month prison sentence on bribery and conspiracy charges.
Yahoo Sports first reported the conversation in 2019, and LSU indefinitely suspended Wade after he and his legal counsel refused to meet with LSU and NCAA officials. Wade said at the time reports "do not begin to tell the whole story.” He was reinstated after 37 days once he spoke with the groups.
“Coach Wade’s explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU," former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in April 2019.
LSU renegotiated Wade's contract as part of his reinstatement. He forfeited all $250,000 in incentive pay for the 2018-19 season, and a clause was added that makes it easier for LSU to fire him with cause if the school received a notice of allegations for either a Level 1 or Level 2 violation.
Separate allegations into the football team include former star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handing players cash on the field after LSU beat Clemson in the 2019 national championship game, and how booster John Paul Funes paid the father of an LSU offensive lineman $180,000 of embezzled money from Our Lady of the Lake hospitals.
With a 3-5 record at the time, LSU self-imposed a bowl ban in 2020. It also had cut eight football scholarships over the next two years, reduced recruiting visits and banned Beckham from the facility for two years.
LSU hoped to satisfy NCAA enforcement by doing so and avoid further penalties against the football program. But with the teams lumped together in the infractions case, the school has a higher chance of receiving either "lack of institutional control" or "failure to monitor" in the notice of allegations.