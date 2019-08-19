A former Baton Rouge automobile dealer accused in the 2015 murder-for-hire of his ex-wife will stand trial March 16, it was decided Monday.

Hamid Ghassemi, 67, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 54-year-old Taherah Ghassemi and would be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty on that charge. Prosecutors aren't seeking the death penalty.

Two of his alleged accomplices previously admitted their roles in the killing.

Daniel Humberto Richter, 37, of Walker, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping in return for a 50-year prison term. Richter, who once worked for Hamid Ghassemi, admitted taking part in Taherah Ghassemi's abduction and slaying, and said he buried her body in rural St. Helena Parish.

Tyler Lee Ashpaugh, 24, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence. He admitted shooting the victim in the head but claimed she was already dead when he shot her.

Another man, Skyler Williams, 21, of Denham Springs, also is charged with first-degree murder in the case and faces a possible life sentence without parole if found guilty on that charge. He was 17 when Taherah Ghassemi was killed.

Ghassemi, who paid his ex-wife $1 million in a divorce settlement, is accused of paying $10,000 to have her killed. She disappeared in mid-April 2015 and was discovered May 16 of that year.

Hamid Ghassemi owned Import One and Import One Elite on Airline Highway at the time of his former wife's death.