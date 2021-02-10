A Baton Rouge judge who reached the state's mandatory judicial retirement age before her coronavirus-delayed election last summer has brought the judiciary into "disrepute" by continuing to serve, a panel of judges, lawyers and laypersons claims.

But an attorney for City Court Judge Johnell Matthews responded in writing Tuesday to the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana by saying no discipline is warranted against Matthews for her "legitimate, constitutional election" and her "continued excellent service."

"It's harassment!" lawyer Mary Olive Pierson added in a phone interview. "Ms. Matthews is a very fine, honorable, upstanding woman. She has done nothing but bring credit to the judiciary."

The City Court election was initially to have been held last April, when Matthews was 69, but was pushed beyond her 70th birthday because of the novel coronavirus. Qualifying, which was held in January 2020, was not reopened after the election date was moved.

The nine-member Judiciary Commission, which makes recommendations on judicial discipline to the Louisiana Supreme Court, sent a "notice of hearing" to Matthews and Pierson on Friday. A hearing date in front of the commission has not been set.

The notice, signed by commission chief executive officer Sandra Vujnovich, states that Matthews has presided over City Court Division C since her Sept. 9 swearing-in ceremony "despite being constitutionally barred from remaining in judicial office, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 prior to the commencement of your term."

Matthews, a Democrat, defeated lawyer Whitney Higginbotham Greene, the daughter of retired state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and former 19th Judicial District Judge Leo Higginbotham, by a 2-1 margin in an August runoff. Matthews had finished second to Greene, a Republican, in the July primary.

Toni Higginbotham was forced to retire at the end of last year because she is over 70.

The Judiciary Commission claims Matthews' continued service on the City Court bench has "resulted in media reports concerning your actions and brought your court and the judiciary as a whole into disrepute."

Last month, the Supreme Court denied the commission's request to disqualify Matthews on an interim basis. Matthews and Pierson had objected to that recommendation.

In her written response to the allegations made by the commission Friday, Pierson cited two state Supreme Court decisions last year -- one involving Baton Rouge state district Judge Chip Moore and the other the state bar exam -- in which the high court took the pandemic into consideration in its reasoning.

Moore was hospitalized due to the virus and was unable to personally sign his qualifying papers by the July 24 deadline, but the high court ruled that the extraordinary pandemic should not knock Moore out of his reelection bid.

The justices allowed Moore's campaign chairman to sign the judge's papers so Moore could appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. The justices said Moore only had to sign them by Nov. 2, which he ultimately did. Moore was then reelected after his two challengers dropped out.

In the bar exam matter, the Supreme Court announced last summer that it would grant "diploma privilege" to some recent law school graduates, allowing them to practice law without taking the July 27, 2020, exam, which the court canceled due to logistical difficulties caused by coronavirus-driven restrictions.

"The waiver/special privilege/dispensation granted to Judge Chip Moore and the majority of the white Caucasian law graduates on account of Covid 19 was not afforded to Judge Matthews, even though her situation/dilemma arises from the same facts and circumstances (Covid 19) as the white male judge and the majority-white law graduates in the spring of 2020," Pierson wrote Tuesday in her answer to the Judiciary Commission, calling it discrimination.

Matthews is Black.

The state Supreme Court twice ruled in her favor last year.

First, the high court ruled the day before the August runoff between Matthews and Greene that Matthews could stay on the ballot despite being past the mandatory retirement age for judges.

The justices upheld a Baton Rouge district judge’s earlier decision that said candidate challenges had to be filed within a week of the qualifying period, and that the deadline to challenge Matthews had passed in mid-January.

Then, the Supreme Court told Greene in September that she was too late in filing a challenge to a unanimous 1st Circuit ruling that refused to deem Matthews too old to serve and declare Greene the winner.

The appellate court had said it could not overrule Matthews' eligibility to be a judge because she already had been sworn in Sept. 9. The appeals court also found that Greene was attacking Matthews' candidacy rather than the election itself — a matter that should have been addressed months before the race.

The Louisiana Constitution sets a mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges but allows them to serve out the remainder of their terms if they reach that age while in office.