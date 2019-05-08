Longtime state District Judge Mike Caldwell is retiring effective Nov. 1, making him the fourth jurist on the Baton Rouge-based 19th Judicial District Court to announce early retirement this year.

Caldwell, 69, has served on the 19th JDC since 1997.

His term doesn't expire until the end of 2020, so a special election will be held Oct. 12 to fill the remainder of that term.

Two of Caldwell's 19th JDC colleagues -- Todd Hernandez, 52, and Lou Daniel, 65 -- retired early on March 31, and a third, 69-year-old Mike Erwin, is stepping down Aug. 1.

Their terms also expire at the end of next year, so special elections to fill those seats will be on the October ballot as well.

Caldwell declined a request for an interview Wednesday.