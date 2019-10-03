The Louisiana Supreme Court refused Thursday to move a black man's trial out of East Feliciana Parish because a statue of a Confederate soldier stands in front of the Clinton courthouse.

Ronnie Anderson, of Plaquemine, argued the 30-foot-tall statue is a symbol of racial intolerance, oppression and intimidation and claimed he could not receive a fair trial in the parish.

State District Judge Kathryn "Betsy" Jones denied his request for a change of venue last year, and the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed her ruling in June.

On Thursday, the state Supreme Court denied Anderson's appeal by a 6-0 vote. The court gave no written reasons. Justice Marcus Clark abstained.

"Mr. Anderson mounted a courageous legal challenge to the monument simply based on the principles of fairness and impartiality in our justice system," his attorney, Niles Haymer, said.

Jones had stated in her ruling that the statue is "just a piece of granite" and noted that the only symbol in her courtroom is an American flag.

East Feliciana District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla has called Jones’ decision just and adequate, and said justice in the parish is colorblind.

The statue has stood in front of the courthouse since 1909. The East Feliciana Police Jury considered relocating it in 2016 after a resident brought a proposal to the parish governing board, but they ultimately decided not to act.

Anderson, 39, is not asking that the monument be removed from the courthouse grounds.

He is scheduled to stand trial Monday on a charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. The felony stems from a 2017 traffic stop in Wilson.

Haymer had argued in documents filed at the state Supreme Court in July that the statue is a "symbol of racial intolerance, oppression and intimidation" and a reminder to Anderson of "the way African Americans were treated during slavery and the Jim Crow Era of legal racial discrimination."

The monument, he stated further, is "offensive and leads to the perception of bigotry and biasness" toward Anderson.

The statue "is not just memorializing the Confederacy, but revering the Confederacy and what it stood for, right in front of the very place African Americans go to seek fairness and impartiality in the court system,” Haymer added in the Supreme Court filing.

In court hearings, D'Aquilla disputed claims that the presence of a Confederate statue outside the courthouse would prevent Anderson from being treated fairly under the law.