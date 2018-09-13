A convicted felon from Baton Rouge pleaded guilty Monday to possessing illegal drugs and nine firearms he was prohibited from having, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced.
Jacque Butler, 47, faces at least five years in federal prison for the firearms offense, and that term must be consecutive to any sentence imposed for the drug crime, Fremin said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized marijuana, hydrocodone, alprazolam and the nine firearms from Butler's residence in August 2017 after receiving information that he was selling marijuana from his home, Fremin stated.
The guns included seven pistols and two rifles, including an AK-47 rifle.
Four of the firearms had been reported stolen, Fremin added.