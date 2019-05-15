Two Baton Rouge men were sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for possessing guns as convicted felons, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.

Timmy Scott, 24, and Kadeem Burden, 23, were found guilty earlier this year on federal gun charges stemming from a 2017 shooting on Iroquois Street involving a 9 mm pistol and a stolen semi-automatic pistol, authorities have said.

Two Baton Rouge men convicted on federal gun charges Two Baton Rouge men with prior convictions were found guilty on federal gun charges stemming from a 2017 shooting on Iroquois Street, U.S. Att…

The Oct. 2, 2017, shooting near the intersection of Iroquois and Plank Road was witnessed by a Baton Rouge police officer who saw Scott and Burden get out of a sport utility vehicle and fire their weapons at another vehicle that was hit by 18 bullets, an arrest report states.