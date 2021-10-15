A Baton Rouge man accused of killing a bystander when he fired into a crowd of people watching a 2014 street brawl can receive a fair retrial from a judge who previously called him the "worst of the worst" type of person, one of the judge's colleagues ruled Friday.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi denied a defense request to disqualify fellow 19th Judicial District Judge Beau Higginbotham from presiding over Brandon Boyd's retrial and possible resentencing.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office had opposed the defense motion to recuse Higginbotham.

Boyd's attorney said he will appeal Crifasi's decision to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.

Boyd, who was 17 when he fatally shot Emanuelle Myles on La Margie Street, was found guilty of second-degree murder 2016 by a non-unanimous jury and sentenced to life in prison without parole by Higginbotham.

His conviction and sentence were thrown out last year after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts.

When dealing with juvenile killers, the Supreme Court has said life without parole terms should be reserved for the worst cases and worst offenders. For juvenile killers found not to be beyond rehabilitation, Louisiana law allows them a chance at a parole hearing after they've spent 25 years in jail.

Crifasi noted that Higginbotham was required by law to make a finding as to whether Boyd met the criteria for a life without parole sentence.

Crifasi said he found "no gratuitous use of any inflammatory or controversial statements" by Higginbotham at Boyd's 2016 sentencing hearing or elsewhere that would indicate the judge could not conduct a fair and impartial retrial.

"In his statement, Judge Higginbotham describes the actions of the defendant shooting into a group of unsuspecting victims and killing one," Crifasi wrote. "As required, he found that this meets the standard of worst offenders and worst cases as he described the defendant as being the 'worst of the worst type of person.'"

Boyd's attorney, Michael Fiser, said he respectfully disagrees with the ruling.

"This is a unique legal issue, so we do intend to seek a writ in the court of appeal to review Judge Crifasi's denial," he said.

Boyd, now 25, and Myles were among those who had gathered in a parking lot to watch four people fight, police have said. At some point during the fight, Boyd — who knew two of the people involved in the fight — pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Myles, 24, was killed and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm.

When the 1st Circuit initially affirmed Boyd's sentence in 2019, Judge Vanessa Whipple said the fact that he was a first-time offender "does little to mitigate the atrocity of the crime."

Circuit Judge Mike McDonald called Boyd "a threat to society" who "earned this sentence."