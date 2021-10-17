Vehicular homicide was not considered a crime of violence when a Greensburg man killed seven Baton Rouge residents, including six from the same extended family, in a 2012 alcohol-related crash.

But in the two years following that horrific wreck on La. 67 in Slaughter, the state Supreme Court declared that vehicular homicide fits the definition of a crime of violence — and it was added to the list of such crimes in a Louisiana revised statute.

Soon, the Louisiana high court will be asked to decide whether Brett Gerald, the driver on that ill-fated May 2012 day, must serve 40% of his 35-year prison term (or 14 years) before being eligible for good-time release, or 85%, which is required for violent crimes.

A state appeals court in Baton Rouge ruled Wednesday that Gerald, 39, must serve 85%, and his attorney said Thursday he'll ask the Supreme Court to review the case.

The victims were on their way home from church services in Clinton when Gerald's pickup struck their car head-on.

Gerald pleaded guilty in 2012 to seven counts of vehicular homicide, and state District Judge William Carmichael sentenced him the following year to serve seven consecutive 10-year prison terms, specifying that five years of each 10-year sentence — a total of 35 years — would be served without the possibility of probation or parole.

But one week after Gerald’s March 2013 sentencing, the Supreme Court ruled in a separate case that vehicular homicide is the type of violent crime for which Louisiana law requires a defendant to serve at least 85% of a sentence.

The high court did not say if its decision applied to crimes that occurred before its decision.

Carmichael resentenced Gerald in May 2013 to five years on each of the seven counts, with the sentences to run consecutively. He must serve 85% of 35 years, or about 29 years and nine months.

The judge said the new sentence would result in roughly the same prison release date for Gerald as the one in the original sentence.

Vehicular homicide wasn't added to the list of crimes of violence in Louisiana Revised Statute 14:2 (B) until May 2014.

Gerald's lawyers argue he should be entitled to good-time release after serving 40% of his sentence because vehicular homicide was not considered a crime of violence in 2012.

Gerald sued the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, and state District Judge Tim Kelley of Baton Rouge last fall ordered the department to calculate his vehicular homicide sentences as non-violent offenses for the purpose of good-time eligibility.

DPSC appealed the judge's ruling, and a three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Wednesday reversed Kelley.

"While Mr. Gerald contends that his grievance lies with the Department's decision to designate his vehicular homicide offenses as crimes of violence, the Department contends that Mr. Gerald's offenses were designated as violent by the sentencing court. We agree," Circuit Judge John Michael Guidry wrote for the panel. "Therefore, it was the duty of the Department to carry out Mr. Gerald's sentence, as imposed."

Gerald's attorney, Andre Belanger, said he will take the case to the state Supreme Court.

"We are optimistic that they will reinstate the ruling by the district court judge which found the actions of the Department of Corrections unconstitutional," he said.

Gerald's blood-alcohol level was 0.15% after the 2012 crash. In Louisiana for those 21 and older, a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.

Killed in the collision were Brenda Gaines, 64; her daughter, Denise Gaines, 33; and Denise Gaines' four children — Diamond Johnson, 12, Jyran Johnson, 6, Willie Gaines Jr., 15, and Rogerick Johnson Jr., 13. Another passenger in the car, Angela Matthews Mosely, 36, also died.

Gerald had three other DWI arrests before the fatal crash and one conviction.