A Baton Rouge woman charged with first-degree murder in her live-in boyfriend's fatal 2015 poisoning and suspected in her husband's suspicious 2016 death will stand trial June 27, it was decided Thursday.

Meshell Hale, 53, was married to Arthur Noflin Jr. at the time of Damian Skipper's death in June 2015.

Skipper, 41, died after being treated for extreme abdominal pain and related symptoms the week prior to his death. It was believed he died of a heart attack, and he was buried without an autopsy.

Noflin, 42, was found dead in March 2016 inside his burned truck in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward. His charred body was found on the floorboard behind the first row of seats.

An autopsy showed no signs of trauma and determined Noflin did not inhale any smoke, indicating he was dead before his body was burned. The cause and manner of his death remain unclassified.

The cause of Skipper's death was determined to be barium poisoning after his body was exhumed following Noflin's suspicious death.

A New Orleans police detective testified at a hearing in Baton Rouge last year that Hale purchased barium acetate twice in 2015 before Skipper died, and once in 2016 before Noflin's death.

The week prior to his death, Noflin was hospitalized twice with the same symptoms Skipper had, East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors have said.

A state appeals court ruled last year that prosecutors can present evidence at Hale's murder trial about the suspicious death of Noflin, even though she hasn't been charged in his death.

Prosecutor Dana Cummings has alleged that the motive for "each of the murders" was financial gain.

Hale faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in Skipper's death. State District Judge Christopher Dassau will preside over the jury trial.