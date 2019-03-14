Alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday in the September 2017 shooting death of former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr.

The dual pleas came moments after state District Judge Trudy White cited several doctors reports in finding that Sharpe, who had recently spent time being evaluated at a state mental health facility, is now competent to assist his attorneys.

Doctors say alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe mentally competent; lawyer mulls insanity defense Doctors have declared accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe mentally fit to stand trial, but his attorney said he’s considering an insanity defens…

White then appointed three doctors to determine whether Sharpe, 37, of Clinton, was sane at the time authorities say he gunned down Breeden while he did yard work outside his Pride home.

Tommy Damico, one of Sharpe's attorneys, said doctors have reported that Sharpe does not recall the events that form the basis of his murder charges in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes.

Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 killing of Brad DeFranceschi, 48, and second-degree murder in the slayings of Thomas Bass, 62, in July 2017 and Breeden, 66, in September 2017.

Sharpe told investigators he committed the killings to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government, according to an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office report. He also said he had other tags that had not been filled when he was arrested in October 2017, the report says. He called police and identified himself as the shooter, authorities have said.

+8 Alleged East Feliciana serial killer told authorities he killed three men to fill hunting 'tags,' filings show A man accused of killing three Clinton-area men last year told investigators he shot them because — as though he were deer hunting — he was "f…

Sharpe also is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting of Buck Hornsby in East Feliciana.