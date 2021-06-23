LIVINGSTON — A Livingston Parish jury on Wednesday found Christopher Glenn guilty on all counts stemming from a domestic dispute in which prosecutors say Glenn fatally stabbed his mother-in-law before trying to rape and murder his wife at their Denham Springs home.

Glenn, 36, faced one count each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and attempted first-degree rape for the grisly killing of his mother-in-law Tosha M. Smith and battery of his wife, Jayme Glenn, in 2018.

His sentencing is set for 9 a.m. July 12, said Claire LeBlanc, spokeswoman for the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case.

Glenn’s trial concluded swiftly. Jury selection began Tuesday morning; by Wednesday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney James Wascom had presented the jury with all the prosecution’s evidence.

The five-person witness list was drawn wholly from the group of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene of Smith’s death on Dodger Drive or who interrogated Glenn after his arrest.

Alongside crime scene photographs and video of a confession Glenn gave detectives — both of which prosecutors showed the jury Wednesday — the deputies’ testimony painted a chilling image of the June 5, 2018, affair.

Officers arrived at the home that evening after receiving calls about a disturbance, Deputy Derreck Brantley told the court. There, they quickly arrested Glenn and discovered Williams’ body in her bedroom.

“Blood was on the ceiling, floor, all on the blankets,” Detective Joseph Ballard testified.

After being arrested, Christopher Glenn calmly “walked us through” what he had done that night, Ballard said.

Glenn told detectives that he “just snapped” after learning that Jayme Glenn was seeing someone else. He then admitted to stabbing Smith — whom he believed was pitting his wife against him — in the neck “five or six times," according to his taped confession played in court Wednesday.

“Once I started, I couldn’t stop,” Glenn told detectives, according to the sometimes-inaudible taped confession. He had already admitted to stabbing Smith to the deputies who arrested him, according to testimony Wednesday.

Then, Christopher Glenn told detectives, he left Smith's body and tried to rape Jayme Glenn.

The courtroom was mostly empty Wednesday, and largely silent throughout the testimony. But family of Jayme Glenn and Tosha Smith — and some jurors — cried softly as prosecutors showed crime scene photos of Smith’s body to the jury.

Gus Morillo, who identified himself as a close friend of Jayme Glenn’s family, said he has continually wondered why her mother’s death happened the way it did.

“We knew Chris had some anger issues, but he’d always calmed himself,” Morrillo said.

Of the photos of Smith's body presented Wednesday, Morrillo said, “It was rough to see those, knowing Jayme had to go through that.”

Defense attorney Vanessa Williams asked few questions of the sheriff’s deputies during cross-examination.

At one point, though, a member of the defense team asked Ballard if Christopher Glenn’s military history prompted the detective to ask him if he dealt with post-traumatic stress.

Ballard responded that another detective interrogating Glenn had asked him about his time in the military. But the pair didn’t ask about post-traumatic stress, Ballard said.

Christopher Glenn struck a mostly cheery — but occasionally somber — mood in court Wednesday. Several times, he appeared to laugh while conversing with members of the defense team and a bailiff supervising him in the courtroom.

He hunched over and became quiet, however, as prosecutors played his recorded confession.

The jury spent just 20 minutes deliberating before returning the unanimous guilty verdict.