A Baton Rouge man accused of raping, beating and fatally stabbing his estranged wife at their Honey Drive home and injuring two of her relatives in November is now under indictment.

Michael E. Vallery Jr., 50, was charged with second-degree murder of Stefanie Vallery and two counts of attempted second-degree murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Thursday.

Michael Vallery, of 13155 Honey Drive, forced his way into the residence on Nov. 18 and argued and fought with Stefanie Vallery, 51, who had recently begun divorce proceedings, an arrest report says.

Michael Vallery left through a rear door after raping, strangling and battering his estranged wife, the report states, but he later returned through a rear bedroom window and stabbed her and two of her family members in the living room.

Witnesses told investigators he left the home again but returned a final time, stabbing Stefanie Vallery several more times before fleeing, the report says.

Stefanie Vallery's sister, former Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott-Arruda, was hospitalized with severe injuries after trying to protect her sister. Stefanie Vallery's daughter, Danielle Scott, also was injured but did not require hospitalization.

Michael Vallery's case has been assigned to state District Judge Mike Erwin.