A sharply divided Louisiana Supreme Court refused Friday to remove Baton Rouge City Court Judge Johnell Matthews from the bench, rejecting arguments that she's constitutionally barred from holding office because she reached the state's mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 before her coronavirus-delayed election in 2020.

The Judiciary Commission of Louisiana had asked the high court to strip Matthews, 71, of her judicial role.

"The facts in this case are driven by the pandemic and subsequent proclamations issued by the governor which delayed the elections. But for these delays, Judge Matthews would have taken office prior to attaining the age of seventy," Supreme Court Justice Piper Griffin wrote for the four-justice majority.

Griffin emphasized that the court's decision "is limited to the individualized circumstances surrounding this case and election."

Matthews' attorney, Mary Olive Pierson, said the judge "is not only relieved after this two-year prolonged ordeal, but extremely pleased with the result in the Supreme Court."

Matthews was 69 when a primary election was scheduled, but the vote was twice delayed because of the pandemic — and she turned 70 in the interim.

Matthews soundly defeated lawyer Whitney Higginbotham Greene in an August 2020 runoff. Greene is the daughter of retired state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and former 19th Judicial District Judge Leo Higginbotham.

Three of the state Supreme Court's justices, including Chief Justice John Weimer, disagreed with Griffin, Scott Crichton, James Genovese and Jeff Hughes.

Weimer said the "clear and unambiguous" language of the state Constitution prohibits anyone over the age of 70 to serve as a judge unless that person began serving a term of office as a judge prior to turning 70.

"This court is not free to create an ambiguity where none exists, or to revise or rewrite the language of the constitutional provision under the guise of interpretation," he wrote.

+3 70-year-old Baton Rouge judge is 'constitutionally barred' from staying in office, panel says A Baton Rouge judge who reached the state's mandatory judicial retirement age before her coronavirus-delayed election last summer has brought …

Sitting judges who turn 70 during a term can serve out the rest of that term.

Weimer noted that Matthews "has served well and is a respected jurist" and he agreed with the Judiciary Commission that "her character and her right to initially qualify to seek judicial office are not in question," but the chief justice said the facts of the case "dictate an unfortunate result" — that she be removed from office.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Justice William Crain, who also dissented, said he is "sympathetic" to Matthews' situation and said through no fault of her own the City Court election was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until after she turned 70.

"She did nothing wrong to create the predicament that now disqualifies her from serving," he wrote. "Sympathy, however, is not a basis for disregarding or amending the Constitution."

The third dissenter, Justice Jay McCallum, said the case presents "yet another example of an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic and the government's reaction to it; namely, the decision to change the date of the election."

"Through no fault of her own, Judge Matthews became a casualty of this decision. Although empathetic to Judge Matthews' situation, I do not find any circumstance by which this court may ignore the express and unambiguous terms of the Louisiana Constitution and, in my view, her age at the time of the election prevents her from remaining on the bench," he wrote.

Pierson noted that the dissenters agreed Matthews is an excellent judge who serves the public well.

"Her service does not bring any discredit on the judiciary," she said. "It strains the imagination how such a judge could possibly be recommended for removal from the bench — for any reason."

The Judiciary Commission's recommendation to the Supreme Court was a complete reversal of what a commission-appointed hearing officer, retired Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Carolyn Gill-Jefferson, decided last year. She stated that Matthews should not be removed from office.

+2 A 70-year-old Baton Rouge judge is not too old to serve, hearing officer says. What's next? A hearing officer has rejected arguments that a Baton Rouge City Court judge is constitutionally barred from office because she reached the st…

The nine-member commission consists of judges, lawyers and laypersons.

The commission had argued that only state Supreme Court has the power to grant Matthews a COVID-related exception.

During the Matthews case, Pierson repeatedly cited a pair of state Supreme Court decisions from 2020 — one involving Baton Rouge state district Judge Chip Moore and the other the state bar exam — in which the justices took the pandemic into consideration in their reasoning.

Moore was hospitalized due to the virus and was unable to personally sign his qualifying papers by the July 24, 2020, deadline, but the high court ruled that the extraordinary pandemic should not knock Moore out of his reelection bid.

The justices allowed Moore's campaign chairman to sign the judge's papers so Moore could appear on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot. The justices said Moore only had to sign them by the day before that election, which he ultimately did. Moore was then reelected after his two challengers dropped out.

In the bar exam matter, the Supreme Court announced in summer 2020 that it would grant "diploma privilege" to some recent law school graduates, allowing them to practice law without taking the July 2020, exam, which the court canceled due to logistical difficulties caused by coronavirus-driven restrictions.