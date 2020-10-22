GONZALES — A Sorrento man has been sentenced to eight years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to having sex with an underage teen in 2019 while on probation for doing the same thing with a different youth two years earlier, plea documents show.
Javante Billy, 23, was still under a five-year prison sentence for the earlier sex charge that had been suspended through first-time offender provisions when he had sex with a 13-year-old in November, plea documents say.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court handed down the eight-year sentence for the latest incident last week in Gonzales, prosecutors in Ascension Parish announced Wednesday.
Billy, who was 22 at the time, had solicited the teen through a social networking site, even though he was supposed to have registered as a sex offender under his old plea and was barred from using those kinds of internet meeting places, plea documents say.
In February 2018, Billy had pleaded guilty to having sex in Gonzales with a 14-year-old when he was 19. In June 2018, Billy, 8378 Annie Oak Drive, Sorrento, was arrested in St. Charles Parish on allegations of driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession and other counts. State probation officials and prosecutors had sought to have his probation revoked soon afterward.
In October 2018, Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. of the 23rd Judicial District sentenced Billy to six months in parish prison and ordered him to get his GED and to have a curfew of 9 p.m. after his release from prison to finish out his probation.
Then, in Nov. 2019, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Billy again on the allegations he had sex with the 13-year-old earlier that month.
In a deal that included prosecutors agreeing not to treat Billy as a habitual offender, which could have extended his prison time, he admitted to having sex with the youth, texting with the teen and using the social networking site.
Billy pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of minor, unlawful use of a social networking site and failure to register as a sex offender.
About two weeks before the plea, Billy's probation from the earlier sex case also was revoked and he was ordered to finish out his original five-year sentence, which Verdigets then ordered him to serve at the same time as the new sentence.
A spokesman for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin wasn't immediately available Thursday.
Billy's defense attorney, Allen Davis, said Billy's first plea offer was a standard one for a first-time offender. He said that his client understands the seriousness of his actions with this latest agreement.