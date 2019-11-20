Former LSU student and ex-Phi Delta Theta member Matthew Naquin was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in prison but a judge suspended all but 2 1/2 years of the term in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of 18-year-old fraternity pledge Max Gruver.

Naquin was also sentenced to 1,000 hours of community service and 3 years probation when released plus he must pay a $1,000 fine.

Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was convicted in July of negligent homicide, which carried up to five years behind bars. He did not testify at his trial.

Several witnesses testified that Naquin disliked Gruver, wanted him cut from the fraternity and played a central role in the ill-fated hazing.

Trial testimony and court documents filed in the case indicate Naquin was warned by members of the fraternity — just two days before Gruver died — to tone down his interactions with pledges. He was told his actions with pledges were extreme and dangerous.

Just days after Naquin was found guilty, two other former LSU students and ex-Phi Delta Theta members who pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing in the Gruver case and testified at Naquin's trial were sentenced to 30 days in jail by state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Those jail terms for Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, and Naquin's former LSU roommate, Ryan Isto, 20, of Butte, Montana, were the maximum allowed under the law at the time of Gruver's death, but Higginbotham said they were "not enough.”

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, had been at LSU a month when he died of alcohol poisoning in what authorities have described as a hazing ritual — dubbed "Bible study" — at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

Matthew Naquin tells judge he did not have it out for LSU frat pledge Max Gruver. Apologizes to Gruver family. — Joe Gyan Jr (@JoeGyanJr) November 20, 2019

Gruver and other Phi Delta Theta pledges were told to chug 190-proof liquor the night of Sept. 13, 2017, if they incorrectly answered questions about the fraternity or could not recite the Greek alphabet.

Gruver died the following morning. His blood-alcohol level was 0.495%, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in Gruver's system.

Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Forde, 22, of Westwood, Massachusetts, also testified as a prosecution witness. Prosecutors said they’ll decide down the road whether to prosecute him. His next court date is Dec. 5.

+13 Ex-LSU students each sentenced to 30 days in jail in hazing of frat pledge Max Gruver Two former LSU students and ex-Phi Delta Theta members who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing in the 2017 alcohol-related death of frate…

Naquin has also been charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting hundreds of files from his phone during the criminal investigation and after a search warrant had been issued for the phone. He has not been tried on that charge.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033 as a result of the probe into the events leading to Gruver's death.

Last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law the Max Gruver Act and other anti-hazing bills meant to curb hazing and increase penalties. Gruver’s parents were instrumental in the passage of the act bearing his name.

+3 Ex-LSU student deleted hundreds of files from phone amid Gruver investigation, prosecutors say A former LSU fraternity member accused in the 2017 hazing death of Max Gruver had obstructed justice during the criminal investigation by dele…

Under HB 78, which became the Gruver Act, people who participate in hazing activities that result in death when the victim's blood alcohol level is at least 0.30% would face up to five years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. Hazing that doesn't lead to death would be subject to fines of up to $1,000 and six months in prison.

Organizations — fraternities, sororities, associations, social clubs, athletic teams and similar groups on college or high school campuses — that knowingly allow hazing could also face fines of up to $10,000.