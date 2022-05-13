BR.poy2021.010122.002

Passtor Tony Spell, of Life Tabernacle Church, makes a strident appeal to spectators during a recess for executive committee time, during meeting of the Board of Elementary and Secordary Education (BESE), Wednesday August 18, 2021, before the meeting was adjourned because of disorderly conduct by spectators refusing to wear masks.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Tony Spell, the Central Pastor who continued to hold church services in defiance of restrictions Gov. John Bel Edwards imposed to stop the spread of COVID.

Overruling lower courts, the justices ruled that the restrictions on gatherings and the stay-at-home mandate Edwards imposed were unconstitutional as they applied to Spell. They ordered the charges against him quashed.

Justices John Weimer and Scott Chrichton dissented on the ruling.

This is a developing story. See below to read the court's ruling. 

Download PDF Louisiana Supreme Court ruling on Tony Spell
This is a copy of the Louisiana Supreme Court ruling that found Gov. John Bel Edwards' COVID orders violated pastor Tony Spell's freedom of religion.

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com