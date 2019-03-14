A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man was indicted on second-degree murder Thursday in the Dec. 3 killing of his roommate in their North Sherwood Forest Drive apartment.

Demond A. Mack is accused of shooting Billy Harrington, 44, multiple times after the two got into a fight several days earlier, an arrest warrant says.

A witness told police that Mack entered Harrington's apartment through an unlocked door, pulled out a handgun and said: "Where is the money." He then "opened fire and continued to fire until the gun was empty," the warrant states.

Mack faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

The case is assigned to state District Judge Lou Daniel.