A Baton Rouge man accused in the 2018 robbery and shooting death of a Texas man found in an abandoned house on Dayton Street has been given a September trial date.
Christopher Pender, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Brian Allen Cook.
Cook, 42, of Kyle, Texas, was found dead in the 2500 block of Dayton on Dec. 5, 2018. The neighborhood is a small area between Plank Road and Interstate 110 close to the highway overpass.
State District Judge Tarvald Smith set a Sept. 12 trial date for Pender this week.
Pender has a prior simple robbery conviction in Baton Rouge state court, his East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indictment states.